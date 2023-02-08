Ontario Health Coalition Halton Town Hall

The Ontario Government is moving ahead with private for-profit delivery of a number of surgeries in our publicly funded hospitals.

These private for-profit surgeries are financed with public monies diverted into private pockets instead of funding publicly provided health care.

Privatization will give private for-profit providers considerable influence over the direction public health care will take in the future.

Ontario Health Coalition is organizing province-wide virtual meetings to:

- inform people about the dangers of privatization

- share strategies to resist privatization

- recruit volunteers to save and strengthen universal health care in Ontario

The Halton Town Hall is happening Wednesday, February 22nd at 7:00 pm.

Please register in advance:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZErdemgrzIqHdfv0XXeb8Q653kAiX7qvXb9

Universal Health Care in Ontario is not for sale.

For more information on solutions: https://www.ontariohealthcoalition.ca/wp-content/uploads/The-Alternative-with-Lancet.pdf