Ontario Health Coalition Halton Town Hall
Let's Stop the Privatization of Ontario's Hospitals
The Ontario Government is moving ahead with private for-profit delivery of a number of surgeries in our publicly funded hospitals.
These private for-profit surgeries are financed with public monies diverted into private pockets instead of funding publicly provided health care.
Privatization will give private for-profit providers considerable influence over the direction public health care will take in the future.
Ontario Health Coalition is organizing province-wide virtual meetings to:
- inform people about the dangers of privatization
- share strategies to resist privatization
- recruit volunteers to save and strengthen universal health care in Ontario
The Halton Town Hall is happening Wednesday, February 22nd at 7:00 pm.
Please register in advance:
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZErdemgrzIqHdfv0XXeb8Q653kAiX7qvXb9
Universal Health Care in Ontario is not for sale.
For more information on solutions: https://www.ontariohealthcoalition.ca/wp-content/uploads/The-Alternative-with-Lancet.pdf