OPL Book Club - The Push by Ashley Audrain

to

Oakville Public Library, Woodside Branch 1274 Rebecca St., Oakville, Ontario

Love it or hate it, come and discuss it! Our Book Clubs are a great way to meet other book lovers and participate in lively discussions. Ages 18+ 

This month we will be discussing The Push by Ashley Audrain.  

Pick up a copy of your title from Woodside branch and share your thoughts in our monthly meet-up.  Registration is required. 

Skills Learned: Critical Thinking, Collaboration, Social Skills, Communication

