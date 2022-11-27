Optimist Christmas Tree Sale

Each year, the Optimist Club of Oakville runs the best Christmas Tree Lot in Oakville. The Christmas Tree lot is now open. Our trees are the freshest, and all money raised is used to assist and support children and youth in our community.

Our lot is open on Monday to Friday from noon to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 12 noon. to 6 p.m. We sell the trees in the Dorval Crossing East parking lot just north of Mcdonalds'.

Look for our little red cabin and the Optimist sign.

Last year we sold out in 9 days, and we understand there are fewer trees available again this year.

Each year, the Sea Cadets help the Optimist members set up the lot when the trees are delivered.

Thank you, Oakville for your support every year!

Come on out to Dorval Crossing East to buy a gorgeous tree that gives back to your community. Hope to see you there! We received this awesome email from one of our customers last year: