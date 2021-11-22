Optimist Club - Christmas Tree Sale

The Optimist Tree Lot is located at Dorval Crossing East (just north of McDonalds). Trees are available starting at noon on Saturday, Nov. 20 until Dec. 11 or when trees run out. They will have various heights of Balsam Firs, Fraser Firs and a few Scotch Pines.

There is a shortage of Christmas Trees again this year, and last year we sold out within 12 days. These are truly fabulous trees that we have been selling for many years, and we are fortunate to have many repeat customers who return every year.

Our lot is open on Monday to Friday from noon to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

We expect to sell out quickly, so if you want a tree, we recommend coming to buy your tree soon.

It's a gift that keeps on giving - the joy and scent of Christmas for you and your family, and the joy on children/youth faces from the programs the proceeds will enable Optimist to provide in Oakville.

Thank you and Merry Christmas!