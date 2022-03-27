Orange Seeds Montessori Centre Grand Opening
to
Orange Seeds Montessori Centre- Unit 105, 710 Dorval Drive, Oakville 710 Dorval Drive, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3V7
×
Orange Seeds Montessori Centre
Grand Opening Poster
You are invited to the Grand Opening of Orange Seeds Montessori Centre! You will be able to enjoy a tour, healthy snacks and family-friendly games alongside our wonderful staff on March 27th from 10 am to 3 pm. Let the celebration begin!
Info
Orange Seeds Montessori Centre- Unit 105, 710 Dorval Drive, Oakville 710 Dorval Drive, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3V7