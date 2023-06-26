OTMH Charity Golf Tournament 2023

Now in its 43rd year, The OTMH Charity Golf Tournament is one of Oakville’s longest-running golf events, raising more than $1 million over the past decade.

What's Included

This year’s tournament will be all-inclusive. Golfers will have access to a private course with contests and activities. Each golfer will receive 2 drink tickets in addition to the following:

18-holes of golf (Scramble Format)

Breakfast, Lunch, and dinner

On-course snacks and beverages

Golfer gifts

Course for the Day

Regarded as one of Canada’s most historic and significant golf clubs, Mississaugua Golf & Country Club is a natural jewel hidden in an urban setting.

With a history on the property of more than 100 years, Mississauga offers a classic setting and style with modern agronomy and conditioning. The course has been ranked in the Top 50 in Canada by SCOREGolf magazine and in the Top 1,000 in the world in the Rolex Guide.