Overland Express debuts new album

× Expand Photography by Colin McNally “Missing Tuesday Morning”, the new album by Overland Express, will be released at the end of October.

Overland Express is an Oakville-based band known for its original songs and showcases live performances. The band includes Bruce Richards, Steve Moffatt, Tom McNally and Colin McNally, along with special guest performers.

Their long-awaited and eagerly anticipated new album, Missing Tuesday Morning, contains 12 new original songs that capture memorable stories of people, moments and places told through a unique blend of musical stylings from rock and country to blues and jazz.

While the album will be released at the end of October, a special advance preview will take place on Sunday, Oct.16, at the Moonshine Café in Oakville, Ontario, where the band will perform the new album in its entirety.

There will be an afternoon show from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. followed by an evening show from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

The Moonshine Café is an intimate, listening venue with limited seating (hence the need for two shows), and reservations are strongly recommended.

Cover: $10/person/show