Paint Nite: The Original Paint and Sip Party
Enjoy a relaxing night by painting and sipping on some wine.
to
Monaghan's Sports Pub & Grill 1289 Malborough Court, Oakville, Ontario
This event is only for people of legal drinking age.
We provide all a talented and entertaining artist to guide you. Tickets are $39. Your ticket includes:
- Step-by-step instructions and encouragement along the way
- A fun and memorable evening!
This event is great for:
- Date night
- Girls night out / Friends night out
- post Happy Hour activity with coworkers
- Team building
- Solo night of drinks and creativity
If you need supplies they are always available at shop.yaymaker.com
You'll be amazed at what you create, and how much fun you have doing it.
Info
Monaghan's Sports Pub & Grill 1289 Malborough Court, Oakville, Ontario