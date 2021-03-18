The Pardesi Project – a short film initiative developed by Sheridan College, SOCH Mental Healthand the Centre for Innovation in Campus Mental Health to address the mental health challenges faced by South Asian international students.

Mental health challenges are of heightened concern for international students as they may face isolation living away from family and friends, language barriers, culture shock and uncertainty navigating new health systems.

Through a series of short films on various mental health topics, The Pardesi Project aims to reduce stigma and break down barriers around discussing and accessing supports for mental health.

Watch screenings of the Pardesi Project films, interspersed with music, poetry, community engagement questions, and much more.

Film titles: Introduction to Mental Health (English), Adjusting to Canada (English), Depression (Punjabi), Risky Behaviours-Alcohol (Punjabi), Addressing Suicide (Punjabi).

Speakers: