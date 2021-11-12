Patrick Ballantyne Band
With awards, TV and Movie placements for his songs and recordings by The Trews, Wide Mouth Mason, Tim Chaisson, Meredith Shaw and Big Sugar... There's a lot going on with his music.. Showcasing it tonight with a top-notch band.
to
Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
With awards, TV and Movie placements for his songs and recordings by The Trews, Wide Mouth Mason, Tim Chaisson, Meredith Shaw and Big Sugar... There's a lot going on with his music.. Showcasing it tonight with a top-notch band.
Cover: $10