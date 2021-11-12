Patrick Ballantyne Band

With awards, TV and Movie placements for his songs and recordings by The Trews, Wide Mouth Mason, Tim Chaisson, Meredith Shaw and Big Sugar... There's a lot going on with his music.. Showcasing it tonight with a top-notch band.

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario

Cover: $10

Info

905-844-2655
