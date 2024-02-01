Paul Reddick Trio

Singer, songwriter and harmonica player Paul Reddick has been performing his critically acclaimed original songs on stages across Canada, the USA and Europe for over 30 years.

He has recorded and written with Colin Linden, Tom Wilson (Lee Harvey Osmond) and MonkeyJunk among others, and recorded 10 albums of his own. His most recent recording, Ride the One (on Stony Plain Records), received the 2016 Juno Award for Best Blues Album.

Paul Reddick - Harmonica/Vocals

Kyle Ferguson- Guitar/Vocals

Gary Craig- Drums

Doors open at 8:00 PM. $20 Cover.