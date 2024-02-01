Paul Reddick Trio
Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
Singer, songwriter and harmonica player Paul Reddick has been performing his critically acclaimed original songs on stages across Canada, the USA and Europe for over 30 years.
He has recorded and written with Colin Linden, Tom Wilson (Lee Harvey Osmond) and MonkeyJunk among others, and recorded 10 albums of his own. His most recent recording, Ride the One (on Stony Plain Records), received the 2016 Juno Award for Best Blues Album.
Paul Reddick - Harmonica/Vocals
Kyle Ferguson- Guitar/Vocals
Gary Craig- Drums
Doors open at 8:00 PM. $20 Cover.
Oakville News - Tyler Collins