Paul Reddick Trio at Moonshine Cafe
Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
JUNO WINNER Paul Reddick is renowned for his intense and hypnotic performances, Paul Reddick has developed a loyal following amongst both his fans and musical peers and continues to be one of the most compelling performers on the Canadian music scene.
Show begins at 8:30 p.m. - tickets are $20
Live Music