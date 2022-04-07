Paul Reddick Trio at Moonshine Cafe

https://www.themoonshinecafe.com/

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario

JUNO WINNER Paul Reddick is renowned for his intense and hypnotic performances, Paul Reddick has developed a loyal following amongst both his fans and musical peers and continues to be one of the most compelling performers on the Canadian music scene.

Show begins at 8:30 p.m. - tickets are $20

