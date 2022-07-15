Paws of Fury - Opening Day

× Expand Paramount Studios Length: 97 minutesRating: G

A down-on-his-luck hound finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain's evil plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant trainer, the underdog must assume the role of fearsome samurai and team up with the felines to save the day. The only problem is -- they all hate dogs.