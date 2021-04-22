Percy is presented by the Oakville Festival of Film and Art (OFFA) in partnership with Halton Environmental Network.

Based on events from a 1998 lawsuit, PERCY follows small-town farmer Percy Schmeiser, who challenges a major conglomerate when the company’s genetically modified (GMO) canola is discovered in the 70-year-old farmer’s crops. As he speaks out against the company’s business practices, he realizes he is representing thousands of other disenfranchised farmers around the world fighting the same battle. Suddenly, he becomes an unsuspecting folk hero in a desperate war to protect farmers’ rights and the world’s food supply against what they see as corporate greed.

Stars Christopher Walken.

Q&A confirmed participants: Clark Johnson (Director) Sheridan Alumni Tom Bjelic (sound Designer), Halton Environmental Network, and others TBC

