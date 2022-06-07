Perennial Planting at Kingsford Gardens Pollinator Pathway
Kingsford Gardens 2480 Sherwood Heights Drive, Oakville, Ontario L6J 7E3
Oakvillegreen
Gardening with Oakvillegreen
Come plant with us! Join us as we wake up the Kingsford Pollinator Pathway from its winter nap! We will be planting an additional 100 perennials at this new garden site and cleaning up any winter mishaps. Enjoy the warm weather to add to Oakville’s pollinator paradise or earn student volunteer hours.
Shovels and gloves are provided. Activities can be modified for various abilities.