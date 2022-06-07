Perennial Planting at Kingsford Gardens Pollinator Pathway

× Expand Oakvillegreen Gardening with Oakvillegreen

Come plant with us! Join us as we wake up the Kingsford Pollinator Pathway from its winter nap! We will be planting an additional 100 perennials at this new garden site and cleaning up any winter mishaps. Enjoy the warm weather to add to Oakville’s pollinator paradise or earn student volunteer hours.

Shovels and gloves are provided. Activities can be modified for various abilities.