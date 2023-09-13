Perspectives Juried Art Show

Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario

Please join us at Perspectives Juried Art Show showing at the Main Gallery in beautiful Gairloch Gardens from September 13 to 17, 10:00am to 5:00pm.

Opening Reception and Awards on Wednesday, September 13, 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Hosted by Members of the Oakville Art Society, Juried by Summer & Grace, Catered by Mrakovic Fine Foods and Sponsor Prize from De Serres.

Original art cards can be purchased at the event.

