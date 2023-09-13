Please join us at Perspectives Juried Art Show showing at the Main Gallery in beautiful Gairloch Gardens from September 13 to 17, 10:00am to 5:00pm.

Opening Reception and Awards on Wednesday, September 13, 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Hosted by Members of the Oakville Art Society, Juried by Summer & Grace, Catered by Mrakovic Fine Foods and Sponsor Prize from De Serres.

Original art cards can be purchased at the event.