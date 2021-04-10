Pianist, Penny Johnson Live

In association with Oakville Symphony who is sponsored by Oakville Place and Delta Bingo.

Pianist, Penny Johnson will perform selections from “The Mighty Forty-Eight” by Johann Sebastian Bach. Otherwise known as The Well-Tempered Clavier, this staple of piano literature consists of two volumes, each containing twenty-four Preludes and Fugues, one in each major and minor key. For this occasion, the performer has chosen ten Preludes and Fugues, five from each volume and ranging in great variety of mood and tempo. Please join us for an hour of repertoire from the essential canon of keyboard repertoire.