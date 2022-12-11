Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling- women's & men's finals

Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling returns to Oakville's Sixteen Mile Sports Complex for a second consecutive season. There will be 32 of the most outstanding men's and women's curling teams worldwide going head-to-head from Dec. 6-11, 2022.

Purchase full event passes, weekend passes, and single-draw tickets here. In addition, games can be viewed on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW for those unable to attend.