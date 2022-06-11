Plein Air Watercolour Workshop with Ralf Wall (Raflar)

× Expand Homer Watson House & Gallery Ralf Wall (Raflar)

In partnership with Homer Watson House & Gallery and working with artist Ralf Wall (Raflar), this workshop will explore the art of painting outdoors and allow participants to sharpen their powers of observation. Using watercolours, participants will create their own landscape paintings while building their skills in planning their paintings, understanding colours and value, and learning new painting techniques. This painting workshop will take place in Gairloch Gardens amongst the many flowers, plants and mature trees right by the lakeside. What better place to paint than in such an inspiring environment!