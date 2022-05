Pollinator Garden Maintenance with Oakvillegreen

× Expand Oakvillegreen Gardening at one of Oakvillegreen's pollinator gardens in Oakville.

Come garden with us! Join us for weekly garden maintenance at one of our pollinator gardens across Oakville! Enjoy the warm weather to add to Oakville’s pollinator paradise or earn student volunteer hours.

Locations:

- Glen Abbey Pollinator Garden (1415 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6M 3G2)

- Kingsford Gardens Pollinator Pathway (2480 Sherwood Heights Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7E3)

- Butterfly Wing Garden at Oak Park (2545 Sixth Line, Oakville, ON L6H 7V9)

Shovels and gloves are provided. Activities can be modified for various abilities.