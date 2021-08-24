Pollinator garden stewardship for 'budding' social connections and outdoor time. A typical visit to a pollinator garden involves light weeding, watering, and mulching. Oakvillegreen will be providing instructions and assistance from a staff member, kneeling pads, gardening benches, weed steppers, ergonomic tools, gloves, drinks, and snacks. Our gardens are located at Wellspring Pollinator Garden and Glen Abbey Community Centre.

No experience required - come as you are and connect with nature! Join us on Tuesday, August 24th and Tuesday, August 31st, at 9 am.