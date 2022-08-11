Pollinator Habitats: a learning session with Oakvillegreen

Glen Abbey Community Centre 1415 Third Line, Oakville, Ontario L6M 3G2

Join Oakvillegreen in partnership with Oakville Public Library at one of their pollinator gardens to learn about native plants and how to increase local biodiversity.

You will have the opportunity to make native wildflower seedballs and disperse them, or take them with you so you can support pollinator habitats in your yards.

Part of Green Connections for Adults 55+; all are welcome.

