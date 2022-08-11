Pollinator Habitats: a learning session with Oakvillegreen

× Expand Oakvillegreen Join us for our next Green Connections for Adults 55+ in-person event: Pollinator Habitats Learning Session

Join Oakvillegreen in partnership with Oakville Public Library at one of their pollinator gardens to learn about native plants and how to increase local biodiversity.

You will have the opportunity to make native wildflower seedballs and disperse them, or take them with you so you can support pollinator habitats in your yards.

Part of Green Connections for Adults 55+; all are welcome.