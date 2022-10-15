Porcelain Doll Making Demonstration
to
Oakville Museum 8 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario
Free drop-in event
Go behind the scenes with artist Celia Desmond of Tradition Dolls and Watches to learn how handcrafted porcelain dolls are made. Get an overview of the process from start to finish, including creating parts using molds, painting faces, sewing the body and dressing the dolls. Plus, discover some of the different doll types including antique, vintage, reproduction and modern styles.
Info
Oakville Museum 8 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario