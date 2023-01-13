Port Credit Revival Band Concert

to

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario

Join the performance of the Port Credit Revival Band as they perform at the Moonshine Cafe!

The Moonshine is an intimate venue (capacity 60) that artists, performers, their friends and fans can feel at home. We thank all the wonderful artists and the many loyal customers that we've met and become friends with through our involvement in the music business.

Info

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
Live Music
905-844-2655
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Port Credit Revival Band Concert - 2023-01-13 20:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Port Credit Revival Band Concert - 2023-01-13 20:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Port Credit Revival Band Concert - 2023-01-13 20:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Port Credit Revival Band Concert - 2023-01-13 20:30:00 ical