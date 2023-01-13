Port Credit Revival Band Concert
to
Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
Join the performance of the Port Credit Revival Band as they perform at the Moonshine Cafe!
The Moonshine is an intimate venue (capacity 60) that artists, performers, their friends and fans can feel at home. We thank all the wonderful artists and the many loyal customers that we've met and become friends with through our involvement in the music business.
Info
