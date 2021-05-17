Positive Parenting Through Separation and Divorce

× Expand Typorama Positive parenting in divorce

Join Dr. Carol-Anne Hendry, Psychologist, for an online webinar to learn about positive strategies when parenting through separation and divorce. This webinar will cover topics such as:

Positively positioning yourself and your family for an upcoming separation or divorce.

How to talk about divorce with your children, friends, and family.

Co-parenting, how both parents can support the family through transition.

Goal setting (short- and long-term) for you and your family.

Finding emotional supports and creating positive social networks.

Self-care and self-compassion.

OUR SPEAKER: DR. CAROL-ANNE HENDRY

Dr. Hendry is a psychologist working with kids, teens, and adults at Brookside Psychologists, a private psychology practice with offices in Burlington and St. Catharines, Ontario.

FEE: $25 (PLUS HST)

WHEN: MAY 17, 2021 FROM 7PM TO 8:30PM

Please register to attend by emailing [email protected]