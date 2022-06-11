Pride in Nature

to

Area 8 (Formerly Kelso Quarry Park) 5437 Steeles Avenue West , Oakville, Ontario L9T 2Y1

Join us to celebrate the 2SLGBTQ+ community in Halton and surrounding area with a nature-based event including food, drinks, activities, art, music, other entertainment, as well as an opportunity to plant native species in the park. All are welcome, including members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, as well as friends, families and allies.

Ticket proceeds will be donated to the Positive Space Network in support of 2SLGBTQ+ Youth in Halton.

Info

Area 8 (Formerly Kelso Quarry Park) 5437 Steeles Avenue West , Oakville, Ontario L9T 2Y1
Fundraiser, Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Pride in Nature - 2022-06-11 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pride in Nature - 2022-06-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pride in Nature - 2022-06-11 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pride in Nature - 2022-06-11 11:00:00 ical