Pride in nature, 2SLGBTW+ Nature EventJune 11, 202211:00am - 8:00pm

Join us to celebrate the 2SLGBTQ+ community in Halton and surrounding area with a nature-based event including food, drinks, activities, art, music, other entertainment, as well as an opportunity to plant native species in the park. All are welcome, including members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, as well as friends, families and allies.

Ticket proceeds will be donated to the Positive Space Network in support of 2SLGBTQ+ Youth in Halton.