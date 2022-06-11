Pride in Nature
Area 8 25437 Steeles Ave W Milton, Ontario 5437 Steeles Ave W, Oakville, Ontario L9T 2Y1
Conservation Halton
Conservation Halton invites you to celebrate the 2SLGBTQ+ community in Halton and surrounding area with a nature-based event including food, drinks, activities, art, music, other entertainment, as well as an opportunity to plant native species in the park. All are welcome, including members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, as well as friends, families and allies.
Ticket proceeds will be donated to the Positive Space Network in support of 2SLGBTQ+ Youth in Halton.
Ticket Pricing
$5 per person (plus gate fee for non-members)
Gate Fees (for Non-Members)
Adult (15-64): $9.50 +HST
Senior (65 & over): $7.50 +HST
Child (5-14): $6.50 +HST
Child (4 & under)Free
Support persons for people with disabilities are free of charge