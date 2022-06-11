× Expand Conservation Halton Pride In Nature - Homepage Banner - 1920x430 Pride in Nature

Conservation Halton invites you to celebrate the 2SLGBTQ+ community in Halton and surrounding area with a nature-based event including food, drinks, activities, art, music, other entertainment, as well as an opportunity to plant native species in the park. All are welcome, including members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, as well as friends, families and allies.

Ticket proceeds will be donated to the Positive Space Network in support of 2SLGBTQ+ Youth in Halton.

Ticket Pricing

$5 per person (plus gate fee for non-members)

Gate Fees (for Non-Members)

Adult (15-64): $9.50 +HST

Senior (65 & over): $7.50 +HST

Child (5-14): $6.50 +HST

Child (4 & under)Free

Support persons for people with disabilities are free of charge