Pride in Nature

Area 8 25437 Steeles Ave W Milton, Ontario 5437 Steeles Ave W, Oakville, Ontario L9T 2Y1

Conservation Halton invites you to celebrate the 2SLGBTQ+ community in Halton and surrounding area with a nature-based event including food, drinks, activities, art, music, other entertainment, as well as an opportunity to plant native species in the park. All are welcome, including members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, as well as friends, families and allies.

Ticket proceeds will be donated to the Positive Space Network in support of 2SLGBTQ+ Youth in Halton.

Ticket Pricing

$5 per person (plus gate fee for non-members)

Gate Fees (for Non-Members)

Adult (15-64): $9.50 +HST

Senior (65 & over): $7.50 +HST

Child (5-14): $6.50 +HST

Child (4 & under)Free

Support persons for people with disabilities are free of charge

Info

Fundraiser, Live Music, Market
19052080030
please enable javascript to view
