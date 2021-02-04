Propel black success stories - Black History Month

× Expand none Black Mentorship Inc Black History Month Kickoff

Our Stories hold our truths. Join us throughout the month of February for a fresh insights on how we can Propel Black Success Stories.

Join Black Mentorship Inc as we Kickoff a month of celebration about the rich heritage and uniqueness of the Black people.

Our theme this year is "Propel Black Success. The virtual events will be held every Thursday throughout the month of February. We will kickoff the event on February 4th from 5: 30 -8 pm.

Our Black history month sessions promise to inspire and motivate Black professionals by providing them with the tools to not only reach for the sky but to fly and "Get to the Sky."

Hear from phenomenal speakers all month, including:

Colin Lynch Head of Global Real Estate Investments TD Asset Management our Keynote Speaker. Craig Wellington Principal, Amandla Strategic Consulting - A recount of Black Contribution in Canada and the delightful Che Marville CEO of Ellibvram deliver a powerful closing speech.

Be mesmerized by African Drumming and Masquerade.

Don't miss Pam Damoff MP Oakville North-Burlington deliver our Welcome Inaugural speech. Rob Burton, Mayor of Oakville will address building communities and investing in Blackness, and Anita Anand, MP Oakville will talk about how we can all "Rise and Soar."

The BMI Black History Month sessions are hosted and moderated by our Founder and Executive Director, Evangeline Chima and BMI world-class mentor and co-host Ingrid Wilson – Senior HR Executive & Diversity Strategist, HR Strategy Council. Click below to register;

