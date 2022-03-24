Protectors: Muslim Resisters and Rescuers in the Holocaust

While Christian rescuers in WWII are virtually unknown, even less recognized and celebrated are the extraordinary Muslim resisters and rescuers that saved thousands of Jews and other persecuted people.

Learn about an aspect of Islam called "Sufism" and the cultural/religious concept of Besa and how these influenced diplomats and many other to save Jews at the risk of their own lives.

This is an inspiring AV program enables us to understand and celebrate the beauty of Muslim goodness during the Holocaust.

Presenter: Howard Kerner

Howard Kerner is a retired English professor who has spent the last 25 years researching unknown people who performed acts of kindness and altruism during the Holocaust.

He believes strongly in the vital necessity of studying and celebrating human goodness.

Professor Kerner has spoken at the Florida Holocaust Museum, Stetson University, University of South Florida, Eckerd College and at numerous churches, synagogues, libraries, Interfaith and Civic organizations.

Some of his most popular and inspiring presentations involve priests and nuns who rescued Jews in the Holocaust; Goodness Knows No Age: Teen Holocaust rescuers, and American Holocaust Rescuers.

Kerner continues to create new programs that highlight goodness, nobility and kindness in humanity.