Public Astronomy Night

Public Astronomy Sessions: What to expect.

**If the winds are relatively breezy we will consider an alternative location**

-Weather permitting. This can change at a moment's notice.

-All are welcome on the fundamental principle that astronomy is for everyone with respect, dignity and safety.

-Experienced astronomers should take note the public astronomy sessions are based on the principles of sidewalk astronomy and to expect visitors to their equipment.

-We will endeavour to give everyone interested sufficient time for notification that an event is a go. However this can be a challenge at times. Short notices can and will happen.

-Dress for ten degrees below the expected temperature minimum.

-Telescopes will be set up for the public and public viewing.

-Before using a telescope, make sure someone is supervising it to make sure it is on target. Only touch or operate a telescope with permission.

-Bronte Heritage Park is open until 10:30pm. At this time, public astronomy sessions will end at 8:00pm (subject to change).

-There is no electricity supplied at this time (subject to change).

-Noise levels should be minimal as this is a public space near residences.

-No smoking or vaping as per Oakville by-laws in Oakville public parks.

-Astronomy sessions maybe be held at other locations within or outside Oakville.