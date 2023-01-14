Public Astronomy Night
to
Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park 2340 Ontario St, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P7
Public Astronomy Sessions: What to expect.
**If the winds are relatively breezy we will consider an alternative location**
-Weather permitting. This can change at a moment's notice.
-All are welcome on the fundamental principle that astronomy is for everyone with respect, dignity and safety.
-Experienced astronomers should take note the public astronomy sessions are based on the principles of sidewalk astronomy and to expect visitors to their equipment.
-We will endeavour to give everyone interested sufficient time for notification that an event is a go. However this can be a challenge at times. Short notices can and will happen.
-Dress for ten degrees below the expected temperature minimum.
-Telescopes will be set up for the public and public viewing.
-Before using a telescope, make sure someone is supervising it to make sure it is on target. Only touch or operate a telescope with permission.
-Bronte Heritage Park is open until 10:30pm. At this time, public astronomy sessions will end at 8:00pm (subject to change).
-There is no electricity supplied at this time (subject to change).
-Noise levels should be minimal as this is a public space near residences.
-No smoking or vaping as per Oakville by-laws in Oakville public parks.
-Astronomy sessions maybe be held at other locations within or outside Oakville.
