Pumpkin Parade at the Museum

Give your jack-o'-lantern another day to shine by participating in the Oakville Pumpkin Parade on Tuesday, November 1. Residents are encouraged to bring their creative pumpkin carvings to Oakville Museum’s Erchless Estate and settle in for storytime and treats while staff light the pumpkins and line the paths near the Coach House.

This event is being offered in partnership with the Oakville Public Library and Oakville Historical Society. Jack-o’-lantern drop-off is between 4 and 5:30 p.m., followed by stories, treats, and the parade. Halloween costumes are encouraged.

Following the event, pumpkins will be given to local farms to help feed their animals.

Parking is limited at the Oakville Museum, so please plan ahead and use the town’s map with real-time parking information to find available parking in the area.