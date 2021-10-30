Pumpkin Pop-Up Experience- 2021

Join Downtown Oakville's merchants for the “Pumpkin Pop-Up Experience” and stroll along to see all the fabulous pumpkins local retailers will display.

Downtown Oakville 112 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario

Join Downtown Oakville's merchants for the “Pumpkin Pop-Up Experience” on Saturday, October 30 and Sunday October 31. Stroll along beautiful Downtown Oakville to see all of the creative pumpkins merchants will be putting on display.

Costumes are encouraged. 

Halloween
