Pumpkin Pop-Up Experience
Downtown Oakville 112 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario
Stroll our new, extra wide sidewalks (costumes encouraged!) to see all of the creative pumpkins our merchants will be putting on display, and stop by Towne Square between 9 am and 1 pm to drop off (contactless) a non-perishable food item for Oakville Ready’s Hunger Haunt food drive in support of Kerr Street Mission.
PLUS enter our Photo Contest for a chance to win 1 of 2 $150 gift cards to a downtown Oakville retailer of your choice. Here’s how it works:
- Take a photo of your favourite pumpkin at Downtown Oakville’s Halloween Pumpkin Pop-Up Experience
- Post the picture on social media and use the hashtag #DTOPumpkinPopUp
Contest closes Monday, November 2, 2020 at noon. Contest open to local residents only.
*This contest is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Instagram or Facebook.