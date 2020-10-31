Stroll our new, extra wide sidewalks (costumes encouraged!) to see all of the creative pumpkins our merchants will be putting on display, and stop by Towne Square between 9 am and 1 pm to drop off (contactless) a non-perishable food item for Oakville Ready’s Hunger Haunt food drive in support of Kerr Street Mission.

PLUS enter our Photo Contest for a chance to win 1 of 2 $150 gift cards to a downtown Oakville retailer of your choice. Here’s how it works:

Take a photo of your favourite pumpkin at Downtown Oakville’s Halloween Pumpkin Pop-Up Experience Post the picture on social media and use the hashtag #DTOPumpkinPopUp

Contest closes Monday, November 2, 2020 at noon. Contest open to local residents only.

*This contest is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Instagram or Facebook.