Quartetto Gelato “Tasty Tunes”

to

St. Jude's Anglican Church 160 William Street, Oakville, Ontario

St. Jude’s Celebration of the Arts presents Quartetto Gelato performing “Tasty Tunes.” Virtuosic showpieces, romantic ballads, blazing gypsy tunes, and forgotten chestnuts were all brought to life with multi-instrument mastery. 

This is Quartetto Gelato - a popular and highly unusual classical quartet.

With sold-out performances in New York, Washington, L.A., London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and elsewhere, this dazzling ensemble has enchanted audiences and critics worldwide with its exotic blend of musical virtuosity, artistic passion and humour.

With a performance repertoire that spans the globe and includes classical masterworks, engaging vocals, the sizzling energy of tangos, gypsy and klezmer songs, the group’s theatrical stage presence and relaxed humour establish an intimate rapport with audiences worldwide.

Info

St. Jude's Anglican Church 160 William Street, Oakville, Ontario
Live Music
905-844-3972
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Quartetto Gelato “Tasty Tunes” - 2023-04-15 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Quartetto Gelato “Tasty Tunes” - 2023-04-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Quartetto Gelato “Tasty Tunes” - 2023-04-15 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Quartetto Gelato “Tasty Tunes” - 2023-04-15 20:00:00 ical