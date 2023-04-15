Quartetto Gelato “Tasty Tunes”

× Expand © Copyright 2022 Quartetto Gelato All Rights Reserved | QGPI | Quartetto Gelato: Colin Maier, oboe; Kirk Starkey, cello; Tino Popovic, violin and Matti Pulkki, accordion

St. Jude’s Celebration of the Arts presents Quartetto Gelato performing “Tasty Tunes.” Virtuosic showpieces, romantic ballads, blazing gypsy tunes, and forgotten chestnuts were all brought to life with multi-instrument mastery.

This is Quartetto Gelato - a popular and highly unusual classical quartet.

With sold-out performances in New York, Washington, L.A., London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and elsewhere, this dazzling ensemble has enchanted audiences and critics worldwide with its exotic blend of musical virtuosity, artistic passion and humour.

With a performance repertoire that spans the globe and includes classical masterworks, engaging vocals, the sizzling energy of tangos, gypsy and klezmer songs, the group’s theatrical stage presence and relaxed humour establish an intimate rapport with audiences worldwide.