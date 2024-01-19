× Expand Tammy Price St. John's Posters - 28 Rabbie Burns Supper!Dust off ye ole tartan and join in on the fun!

We'll have pipers, dancers, steak & vegetarian pie ... and of course the haggis!

There will be Selkirk Grace, piping in of the haggis, highland dancers and pipers. There will be traditional Scottish fare, a toast to the lassies and laddies and Auld Lane Syne to be shared amongst all!

Come mix and mingle with us.

Cash bar available.

All are WELCOME and the event happens rain, snow or shine!