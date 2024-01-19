Rabbie Burns Supper

to

Tickets: $49/person

St. John's United Church 262 Randall St, Oakville, Ontario

We'll have pipers, dancers, steak & vegetarian pie ... and of course the haggis!

There will be Selkirk Grace, piping in of the haggis, highland dancers and pipers. There will be traditional Scottish fare, a toast to the lassies and laddies and Auld Lane Syne to be shared amongst all!

Come mix and mingle with us.

Cash bar available.

All are WELCOME and the event happens rain, snow or shine!

Info

St. John's United Church 262 Randall St, Oakville, Ontario
Fundraiser, Gala
9058450551
please enable javascript to view
Tickets: $49/person
to
Google Calendar - Rabbie Burns Supper - 2024-01-19 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Rabbie Burns Supper - 2024-01-19 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Rabbie Burns Supper - 2024-01-19 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Rabbie Burns Supper - 2024-01-19 18:30:00 ical