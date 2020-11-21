Radius Holiday Bazaar

It has been a tough year for all of us. With the pandemic and mandatory lock-down, Radius has seen a significant increase in referrals for our services. Children, youth and families are waiting longer for abuse related mental health services. For those affected, it seems like an eternity.

The clinical team at Radius has been working hard to meet the demands of the communities we serve, offering virtual assessment and treatment, supporting caregivers/parents by phone and email, and, when needed, providing in-person services for those unable to do treatment virtually. Even with the hard work of our clinical team, we are struggling to meet demand.

The Holiday Bazaar in support of Radius Child and Youth Services, is an online auction that will help raise much needed funds. The auction features some amazing items to help with your Holiday shopping. It’s a win-win! You save time and money on your Holiday shopping and help Radius at the same time!

Bidding starts Saturday, November 21st and closes at midnight Friday, November 27th. We are offering curbside pick-up at Radius’ Oakville office on Saturday, November 28th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. If you are unable to pick up on Saturday, we are happy to ship your items at your expense.