Radius Summer Soiree

The Radius Child and Youth Services Summer Soirée will be held on June 15, 2023 at Burlington Golf & Country Club from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm. This cocktail party hosts amazing hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer, entertainment, and a silent auction.

Guests will have the opportunity to network, socialize and learn more about Radius and the amazing work they do to help children and youth affected by abuse, neglect, and interpersonal trauma. Sponsors will have the opportunity to market their company while also showing their commitment to children’s mental health in the communities they live and work in.