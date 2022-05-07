× Expand Oakville Choir TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!

It’s been more than two years since all seven of the choirs that make up the Oakville Choir for Children and Youth (OC) have been able to sing together at a live performance. To mark their triumphant return to the stage on Saturday, May 7 at St. John’s United Church in Oakville, the OC will be performing a concert called Raise Your Voice: Music That Reflects Our Global Connections.

The concert, which can be livestreamed or attended in-person, will include a special commissioned song called “Rafiki Yangu” written by award-winning, multi-instrumentalist Waleed Abdulhamid. When composing the piece, Abdulhamid’s goal was to give the choristers the experience of being in a marketplace or a boisterous community gathering in Sudan. Sung in both Swahili and English, his song is an uplifting, celebratory piece that includes the refrain: “We are the nation and the next generation! We are the voice! We are the people!”

Audience members will walk away feeling uplifted and inspired after listening to the talented youngsters perform. “It is a concert of celebration as we transition out of the pandemic. It’s going to be a joyous experience you won’t want to miss.”