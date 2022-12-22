RBC Economic Outlook 2023

The Oakville Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome back the 2023 RBC Economic Outlook on Wednesday, January 25th from 8:30 – 10AM at Oakville Conference Centre!⁠

Join the Oakville Chamber & RBC for an expert analysis on key trends and priorities for the year ahead. Our guest panel will discuss economic issues from a regional, national, and global outlook.⁠

Keynote presentations by:⁠

- Josh Nye, Senior Economist with RBC's Economics & Thought Leadership Team⁠

- Sean Simpson, Senior Vice President, Ipsos

Followed by a Q&A moderated by Daniel Safayeni, Vice President of Policy, Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

Breakfast provided ⁠☕️

🔗 Tickets NOW AVAILABLE: https://oakvillechamber.com/eventitem/?id=16714

Member Table of 8 $480⁠

Member Individual $60⁠

Non-Member Table of 8 $600⁠

Non-Member Individual $75