RBC Economic Outlook 2023

The Oakville Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome back the 2023 RBC Economic Outlook on Wednesday, January 25th from 8:30 – 10AM at Oakville Conference Centre!⁠

Join the Oakville Chamber & RBC for an expert analysis on key trends and priorities for the year ahead. Our guest panel will discuss economic issues from a regional, national, and global outlook.⁠

Keynote presentations by:⁠

- Josh Nye, Senior Economist with RBC's Economics & Thought Leadership Team⁠

- Sean Simpson, Senior Vice President, Ipsos

Followed by a Q&A moderated by Daniel Safayeni, Vice President of Policy, Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

Member Table of 8 $480⁠

Member Individual $60⁠

Non-Member Table of 8 $600⁠

Non-Member Individual $75

Oakville Conference Centre 2515 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P8
905-845-6613
