Little Artist After School Workshops

Looking for an afternoon program for your little ones? Have fun at the Education Centre, located at Oakville Galleries, where you’ll find art-making and creative play activities for your little artist!

Create together in a fun-filled class for ages 4- 8! Adult caregivers and children will explore new materials and create art that encourages creative thinking and fine motor skills through painting, drawing, cutting, gluing, and sculpting.

Weekly on Wednesdays 1- Feb- 2023 - 8-March-2023,

This program is free of charge; pre-registration is required.

Please note One adult is to complete the registration on behalf of all participants (maximum of 4 family/household members, including at least one adult). All materials are included.