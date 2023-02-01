Little Artist After School Workshops
Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario
Looking for an afternoon program for your little ones? Have fun at the Education Centre, located at Oakville Galleries, where you’ll find art-making and creative play activities for your little artist!
Create together in a fun-filled class for ages 4- 8! Adult caregivers and children will explore new materials and create art that encourages creative thinking and fine motor skills through painting, drawing, cutting, gluing, and sculpting.
Weekly on Wednesdays 1- Feb- 2023 - 8-March-2023,
This program is free of charge; pre-registration is required.
Please note One adult is to complete the registration on behalf of all participants (maximum of 4 family/household members, including at least one adult). All materials are included.
Abbie Siu at Oakville Galleries