Og2 Family Art Workshop
Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario
Kick off each month with Oakville Galleries and participate in our family art workshops! Take this program again and again—new themes are explored for each session.
Each program will include a brief tour of our current exhibition or the surrounding gardens as well as a hands-on art making activity in our Education Centre. All Materials are provided.
4 February 2023: Found Object Sculptures
4 March, 2023: Papermaking
More dates coming soon—stay tuned!