Og2 Saturday Art Smarts

Join us in our monthly Saturday Art Smarts series, where your little artist will join artist instructor Becky D'Onofrio to learn new art techniques here at Oakville Galleries, inspired by our lovely scenic location and the changing seasons!

Each session offers different hands-on art making activities that take place in our Education Centre, overlooking our beautiful lake views in Gairloch Gardens. All materials are provided.

4 February 2023: Sculpture - Cardboard Structures

4 March 2023: Papermaking

More dates are coming soon!

6 – 12 years | $5.00 / session