Power Art PA Days

Power your children's PA Day with energizing art activities and outdoor recreation! These full-day workshops are suitable for active kids who are curious to explore creative ideas inspired by contemporary art and local culture. Dates coincide with most PA Days of local school boards.

6 – 12 years | $45 ($52 for non-members)

Dates:

Friday, 17 February

Monday, 24 April

Monday, 5 June

