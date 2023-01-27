Power Art PA Days
to
Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario
Power your children's PA Day with energizing art activities and outdoor recreation! These full-day workshops are suitable for active kids who are curious to explore creative ideas inspired by contemporary art and local culture. Dates coincide with most PA Days of local school boards.
6 – 12 years | $45 ($52 for non-members)
Dates:
Friday, 27 January
Friday, 17 February
Monday, 24 April
Monday, 5 June
Info
Abbie Siu at Oakville Galleries