Remembrance Day 2021 Ceremony - Downtown Oakville
George’s Square Memorial and Cenotaph Trafalgar & Palmer, Oakville, Ontario
Traditionally Oakville's main Remembrance Day Ceremony takes place at the Cenotaph located in George's Square in Olde Oakville. It is attended by elected officials from municipal, provincial and federal levels of government, with military honour guard, and full regiments of emergency services personal from the Oakville Fire Department, Halton Regional Police Service, and Halton Paramedics.