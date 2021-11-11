Remembrance Day 2021 Ceremony - North Oakville

The North-Oakville Remembrance Day ceremony began when Regional Councillor Jeff Knoll noticed that individuals had gathered at the war memorial located in Trafalgar Memorial Park in Ward 5. Realizing that for community living and working north of the QEW found it difficult to attend the town's main Remembrance Day ceremony located in George's Square, he along with other officials decided to hold a Remembrance Day ceremony in North Oakville.

The ceremony features a proper service with local community leaders and emergency service personal.