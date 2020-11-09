Remembrance Day Ceremonies 2020

With large public events not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Remembrance Day ceremonies in Oakville are going virtual to honour and remember Canada’s veterans. For the health and safety of the community, members of the public are asked not to attend in person at any of the cenotaphs in town.

Oakville citizens are invited to commemorate Remembrance Day by watching live-stream coverage of ceremonies taking place at George’s Square and Trafalgar Memorial on November 11.

Live streamed ceremony details

Coverage of the Remembrance Day ceremony at George's Square will begin at 11 a.m. and will be live-streamed on this page and on the town's YouTube channel.

Coverage of the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Trafalgar Memorial will begin at 10:50 a.m. and will be live-streamed on trafalgarmemorial.ca.

“While members of the public are asked not to join ceremonies in person this year to honour our veterans, I know the collective spirit of Oakville will keep us connected as we commemorate the significance of Remembrance Day,” said Mayor Rob Burton. “I encourage Oakville residents to take part in this year’s virtual ceremonies as a way to reflect and pay tribute to the many women and men who have sacrificed for the freedoms we enjoy today.”

Due to COVID-19 concerns including restrictions on gathering sizes and physical distancing requirements, the town and the Royal Canadian Legion are asking residents to stay home and view ceremony coverage online. Only those directly involved in delivering the Remembrance Day ceremonies will be permitted onsite at George’s Square and Trafalgar Memorial and will be following strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols.