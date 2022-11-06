Remembrance Day Parade - Bronte
Bronte Legion holds an annual Remembrance Parade with a service at the Cenotaph on the Sunday prior to Remembrance Day.
to
Bronte Village Lakeshore Road West & Bronte Road, Oakville, Ontario
Janet Bedford
Remembrance 2017 Bronte Cenotaph
A Remembrance Day Service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10:45 AM at the Cenotaph (2500 Lakeshore Road W in Bronte just west of Bronte Road south of Lakeshore Road West. A small luncheon will fallow at the Bronte Legion 486 at 79 Jones Street.
