Remembrance Day Parade - Bronte

× Expand Janet Bedford Remembrance 2017 Bronte Cenotaph

A Remembrance Day Service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10:45 AM at the Cenotaph (2500 Lakeshore Road W in Bronte just west of Bronte Road south of Lakeshore Road West. A small luncheon will fallow at the Bronte Legion 486 at 79 Jones Street.