RENT - the Musical

Tickets: $35.00

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

La Vie Boheme! Jonathan Larson's iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that shaped a generation of audiences and taught us all to measure our life in love.

Set in the East Village of New York City, "Rent" is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, "Rent" has become a pop cultural phenomenon. with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Theater
4168164856
