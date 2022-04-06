RENT - the Musical

× Expand Written by Jonathan Larson Presented by BurlOak Theatre Group Don’t miss this Award-winning musical production. April 6 -10, 2022

La Vie Boheme! Jonathan Larson's iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that shaped a generation of audiences and taught us all to measure our life in love.

Set in the East Village of New York City, "Rent" is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, "Rent" has become a pop cultural phenomenon. with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.