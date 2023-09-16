× Expand Burlington Repair Cafe

Residents are invited to bring their damaged or broken small household appliances to be fixed by our volunteer ‘fixers.’ Items include fans, lamps, toasters, coffee makers, hair dryers, vacuum cleaners, toys and more. Our volunteers, many just people with a few ‘handy’ skills, will sit down with you and help you fix your items, keeping them out of the landfill site.

Items the Repair Cafe won’t fix include lawnmowers, stereos, TVs, CD players, computers and cell phones. If others will fix these items as part of their business, that’s where people should go.